Notable quotes from the 2026 Winter Olympics

MILAN – Here are some notable quotes from the Milan Cortina Olympics on Feb. 17, 2026:

“Feels amazing .. I did feel like we were skating really powerfully, like we were together the whole time.

“I had no idea where the Dutch were, but I think we were going to walk away with something that we were proud of, and I can’t believe it’s gold.”

— Canadian speedskater Isabelle Weidemann, after her team defeated the Netherlands to become repeat Olympic gold medallists in the women’s team pursuit.

“I grew up listening to Shania Twain, so she’s one of my favourite country music artists. We were actually also in her documentary, at the end, in the credits on Netflix. I’d love to meet her one day. Just putting that out there.”

— Canadian speedskater Ivanie Blondin, on her victory lap song, Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman.”

“The last thing I tell the girls when we’re going to the line is, ‘I’m really proud to go to the line with you girls.’

“We’ve been training super hard for this season. Going to the line and putting the power to the ice, it’s just fun when you feel in good shape.”

— Canadian speedskater Valérie Maltais, after she and her two teammates became back-to-back Olympic champions in the women’s team pursuit.

“We feel like we’re battling and we’re resilient, and we’re trying to make sure that we continue to put as much pressure on as we can, when we can. We know everyone up here is so talented and so capable of making every shot, and we just try to take advantage whenever we can of getting any sort of break.”

— Canadian curler Emma Miskew, on her team’s 8-6 win over Sweden.

“None of us thought there was anything dramatic for what he did. But it has been 20 years since (French officials) have seen hockey in the Olympics, so they were surprised by this kind of stuff. You do not see that in skiing and in all the other competitions.

“They made a decision, but no one in the locker room thought he deserved it.”

— French forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, on the French Ice Hockey Federation’s suspension of teammate Pierre Crinon from the Games following his fight with Canadian Tom Wilson on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2026.