Serial voyeur Kyle Hameluck set for Saskatoon bail hearing after latest arrest

A man previously in jail for voyeurism convictions is set to appear for a bail hearing later this week after being arrested mere hours after his release from prison.

Last week, Saskatoon police warned the public about the release of Kyle Ronald Hameluck, 37, from the Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre on Feb. 14.

Hameluck had previously been convicted in 70 incidents involving voyeurism, indecent acts and trespassing at night.

He was expected to live in Saskatoon following his release. Police said they released his name and photo as a precaution due to concern about his potential to reoffend.

When he was set to be released, the court imposed several conditions, including remaining inside an approved residence between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. He was also required to abstain from the possession of drugs not prescribed by a doctor, make no attempt to contact any past victims directly or indirectly, and could not possess or use a cellphone or digital device capable of taking photos or recording video.

At about 7 p.m. on Saturday, hours after his release, Hameluck was arrested on the 200 block of 1st Avenue South.

Police said he was found to be breaching the conditions of his release.

He appeared in provincial court on Tuesday. His bail hearing is scheduled for Thursday.