Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Serial voyeur Kyle Hameluck set for Saskatoon bail hearing after latest arrest

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted February 17, 2026 12:35 pm
1 min read
A Saskatoon man with 70 convictions of voyeurism was arrested hours after being released from prison.
A Saskatoon man with 70 convictions of voyeurism was arrested hours after being released from prison. Saskatoon Police
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A man previously in jail for voyeurism convictions is set to appear for a bail hearing later this week after being arrested mere hours after his release from prison.

Last week, Saskatoon police warned the public about the release of Kyle Ronald Hameluck, 37, from the Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre on Feb. 14.

Hameluck had previously been convicted in 70 incidents involving voyeurism, indecent acts and trespassing at night.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He was expected to live in Saskatoon following his release. Police said they released his name and photo as a precaution due to concern about his potential to reoffend.

When he was set to be released, the court imposed several conditions, including remaining inside an approved residence between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. He was also required to abstain from the possession of drugs not prescribed by a doctor, make no attempt to contact any past victims directly or indirectly, and could not possess or use a cellphone or digital device capable of taking photos or recording video.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

At about 7 p.m. on Saturday, hours after his release, Hameluck was arrested on the 200 block of 1st Avenue South.

Police said he was found to be breaching the conditions of his release.

He appeared in provincial court on Tuesday. His bail hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices