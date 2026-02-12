Menu

Canada

Man convicted in 70 voyeurism-related incidents to be released: Saskatoon police

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted February 12, 2026 4:26 pm
Public warned as Saskatoon man with 70 convictions set for release.
Public warned as Saskatoon man with 70 convictions set for release. Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon police are warning the public about the release of a man previously convicted in 70 incidents involving voyeurism, indecent acts and trespassing at night.

Kyle Ronald Hameluck, 37, is scheduled to be released from the Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre on Feb. 14, 2026.

He is expected to live in Saskatoon.

Police say Hameluck will be subject to several court-imposed conditions.

Citing concern about his potential to reoffend, the Saskatoon Police Service said it released his name and photo as a precaution.

Hameluck is described as five feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 155 pounds, with brown hair that is balding and green eyes. Police say he has several mushroom tattoos and one depicting railroad tracks.

Under the conditions of his release, Hameluck must remain inside an approved residence between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

He is prohibited from possessing drugs not prescribed by a doctor and must not attempt to contact any past victims, directly or indirectly.

He is also prohibited from possessing or using any cellphone or digital device capable of taking photos or videos.

Police are asking anyone who believes Hameluck is breaching his conditions not to approach him. Instead, they are asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or call 911.

