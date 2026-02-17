Hillary Clinton accuses Trump administration of Epstein files ‘coverup’

Former U.S. secretary of state Hillary Clinton is accusing the Trump administration of a “coverup” over its handling of the investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In an interview with the BBC, Clinton accused the administration of “slow-walking” the release of the Epstein files.

“A law was passed in Congress to require that all the files that have anything to do with them be released, and what we’re seeing, I think it’s fair to say, is a continuing coverup by the Trump administration,” Clinton said.

“In fact, when the attorney general testified last week, it was quite a scene because she refused to answer questions. She diverted attention away from the matters at hand. She refused to look at the survivors,” she said in reference to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi’s hearing before the House Judiciary Committee last week.

Story continues below advertisement

5:36 ‘Massive failure’: Massie clashes with Bondi over Epstein files redactions

Clinton said there’s something “about this administration’s attitude toward” the Epstein files that she says “leads us to conclude they have something to hide.”

“We don’t. We have been willing to say whatever we know,” she told the BBC of her upcoming deposition with the House Oversight Committee later this month. “We’ve even done it under oath, but they want us to testify. Not everyone else who’s mentioned many, many times. Hundreds of thousands of times in these files. So we’ve said fine, let us do it in public, and we will appear in public and we’ll answer all your questions.”

“Mr. Trump, President Trump is mentioned some say a million times in the files…. So, let’s find out what the truth is. That’s why we want it to be transparent and in public.”

Clinton said she has “repeatedly” called for the release of the Epstein files.

Story continues below advertisement

“We think sunlight is the best disinfectant. Get the files out. They are slow-walking it. They are redacting the names of men who are in it. They are stonewalling legitimate requests from members of Congress. That has nothing to do with us. Something is going on. They know it. I know it,” Clinton said during the interview.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Clinton said she would prefer to testify in public because she wants “everyone to see it at the same time.”

“If I have to do it behind closed doors, they’re not going to like what I have to say because I have very strong opinions about what it is they’re hiding and who they are protecting,” she added.

Clinton argued that she and her husband are being used to divert attention away from Trump.

“They keep trying to divert. Look at this shiny object. We’re going to have the Clintons, even Hillary Clinton, who never met the guy. We’re going to have her there. Let’s focus on what’s really happening here. You have an attorney general and a Justice Department attempting to hide information that should be made public,” she said.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that the Epstein files investigation and release “exonerated” him.

“I have nothing to hide,” Trump said. “I’ve been exonerated. I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. They went in hoping that they’d find it and they found just the opposite. I’ve been totally exonerated.”

Story continues below advertisement

0:49 Epstein files: Clintons agree to testify in House investigation

Earlier this month, Clinton called for a public hearing as part of the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into Epstein. Clinton and her husband, former U.S. president Bill Clinton, have agreed to testify before the House Oversight Committee on Feb. 26 and 27. It will mark the first time that lawmakers have compelled a former president to testify.

Clinton made the demand for a public hearing in a pair of posts on social media, challenging Oversight Committee chair James Comer to allow the public to watch the Clintons’ testimony live.

“For six months, we engaged Republicans on the Oversight Committee in good faith. We told them what we know, under oath,” Clinton wrote on X. “They ignored all of it. They moved the goalposts and turned accountability into an exercise in distraction.”

“So let’s stop the games. If you want this fight, @RepJamesComer, let’s have it—in public. You love to talk about transparency. There’s nothing more transparent than a public hearing, cameras on. We will be there,” she added.

Story continues below advertisement

So let’s stop the games. If you want this fight, @RepJamesComer, let’s have it—in public. You love to talk about transparency. There’s nothing more transparent than a public hearing, cameras on. We will be there. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 5, 2026

Comer said the Epstein investigation “is not dictated by the Clintons.”

“Depositions are on video for all to see. If the Clintons want a hearing, it can be after depositions,” he wrote on X.

Clinton’s comments came three weeks after she and her husband refused to testify in the House Oversight Committee’s Epstein inquiry and skipped their depositions.

“Every person has to decide when they have seen or had enough and are ready to fight for this country, its principles and its people, no matter the consequences,” the Clintons wrote to Comer, according to a letter first reported by the New York Times.

Story continues below advertisement

“For us, now is that time.”

0:31 Clintons refuse to testify in Epstein inquiry, could be held in contempt

Bill Clinton has never been accused of wrongdoing in connection with Epstein but had a well-documented friendship with the wealthy financier throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. Republicans have zeroed in on that relationship as they try to wrestle control over demands for a full accounting of Epstein’s wrongdoing.

— With files from The Associated Press