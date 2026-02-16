Five things to know from Monday at the 2026 Games

Send this page to someone via email

MILAN – From golden jumps to record-breaking goals, here are five things to know from Feb. 16 at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics:

GOLDEN OLDHAM

Parry Sound, Ont.’s Megan Oldham won gold in women’s freestyle skiing big air at the Milan-Cortina Olympics, topping the 10-woman final with a combined score of 180.75 from her first two jumps. China’s Eileen Gu, the defending Olympic champion, was next at 179.00, while Italy’s Flora Tabanelli took bronze four months after tearing an ACL. Oldham fell on her third and final jump — by then it was a victory lap — and embraced Gu before stepping onto the podium. The 24-year-old also won bronze in slopestyle earlier in the Games. It is Canada’s second gold medal and 11th overall of the Games.

SARAULT WINS THIRD MEDAL

Moncton’s Courtney Sarault added to her medal haul with silver in the women’s 1,000 metres in short track, her third podium finish of the Milan-Cortina Games. The 25-year-old had already won silver in the mixed team relay and bronze in the 500 earlier in the week. She becomes the third Canadian to medal in the event, joining Nathalie Lambert (silver in 1994) and Kim Boutin (silver in 2018).

POULIN SENDS CANADA TO GOLD-MEDAL REMATCH

Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice to lift Canada to a tight 2-1 semifinal win over Switzerland and into another Olympic women’s hockey gold-medal game. The captain became the first player to reach 20 career Olympic goals, breaking Hayley Wickenheiser’s record of 18. Canada will face the United States in Thursday’s final, marking the eighth straight Olympic final appearance for the Canadians, who are 5-2 in previous gold-medal games.

PAIRS PODIUM PUSH FALLS SHORT

Canada’s medal hopes in pairs skating faded as Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud slipped from third to eighth after errors in the free skate. The duo, who posted a personal-best short program Sunday, scored 199.66 overall after mistakes on multiple jumping elements. Former world champions Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps finished 11th at 192.61. Japan’s Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara rallied for gold with a clean, personal-best free skate.

REBOUND AND ROLL IN CURLING

Rachel Homan’s Ottawa rink halted a three-game slide with wins over China (10-5) and Japan (9-6) to climb back to 3-3 in round-robin play. Canada now sits tied with Denmark for fifth place, with only the top four teams at the end of the round robin Thursday advancing to Friday’s semifinals. On the men’s side, Brad Jacobs continued to roll, improving to 5-1 with an 8-2 victory over Czechia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2026.