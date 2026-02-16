Menu

Canada

Child dies in car crash in northern Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2026 4:35 pm
1 min read
A Surete du Quebec logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. View image in full screen
A Surete du Quebec logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
A child is dead following a collision on Friday between two vehicles in James Bay, in northern Quebec, over 1,000 km north of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police said they received a call at 12:35 p.m. about the crash.

Police said five people were involved, four were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police said the minor was already deceased when officers arrived at the scene.

The Cree Nation of Waskaganish offered condolences on social media, noting the child was a member of their community and urging emotional support for those affected.

The chief and council say the child was heading to a hockey tournament.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

