Canadian freestyler skier Oldham wins big air gold

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

LIVIGNO – Canada’s Megan Oldham has won gold in the women’s freestyle skiing big air competition at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Oldham, from Parry Sound, Ont., topped the 10-woman final with a combined score of 180.75 points from two jumps. Defending Olympic champion Eileen Gu, of China, was next with 179.

Italy’s Flora Tabanelli took bronze, four months after she tore an ACL.

Oldham locked up gold with her first two jumps. She had an inconsequential fall on her third jump, the last of the final, which became a victory lap.

Story continues below advertisement

Naomi Urness, of Mont-Tremblant, Que., finished sixth.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The 24-year-old Oldham already won bronze in women’s freeski slopestyle, recovering from a nasty crash on her second run to deliver a gutsy final performance and make the podium on Feb. 9.

It is Canada’s second gold medal and 11th overall at the Games.

Oldham and Gu embraced before they stepped onto the medal podium.

The initial final field of 12 was reduced by two after Mathilde Gremaud and Anouk Andraska, both of Switzerland, got hurt practising jumps before the final. Gremaud, who defended her slopestyle gold last week, hurt her hip and needed to be stretchered off. Andraska hurt her wrist.

In big air, skiers get three jumps and must land two. Their scores include points for difficulty and execution.

Oldham’s victory came 24 hours after fellow Canadian freestyle skier Mikaël Kingsbury claimed the country’s first gold of the Games in Livigno, winning the inaugural Olympic men’s dual moguls title.

With files from The Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2026.