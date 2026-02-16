Menu

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Canadian freestyler skier Oldham wins big air gold

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2026 3:58 pm
1 min read
Canada's Megan Oldham pumps her fist as she comes into the finish zone following her first run in the women's free ski big air at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Livigno, Italy on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
Canada's Megan Oldham pumps her fist as she comes into the finish zone following her first run in the women's free ski big air at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Livigno, Italy on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp
LIVIGNO – Canada’s Megan Oldham has won gold in the women’s freestyle skiing big air competition at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Oldham, from Parry Sound, Ont., topped the 10-woman final with a combined score of 180.75 points from two jumps. Defending Olympic champion Eileen Gu, of China, was next with 179.

Italy’s Flora Tabanelli took bronze, four months after she tore an ACL.

Oldham locked up gold with her first two jumps. She had an inconsequential fall on her third jump, the last of the final, which became a victory lap.

Naomi Urness, of Mont-Tremblant, Que., finished sixth.

The 24-year-old Oldham already won bronze in women’s freeski slopestyle, recovering from a nasty crash on her second run to deliver a gutsy final performance and make the podium on Feb. 9.

It is Canada’s second gold medal and 11th overall at the Games.

Oldham and Gu embraced before they stepped onto the medal podium.

The initial final field of 12 was reduced by two after Mathilde Gremaud and Anouk Andraska, both of Switzerland, got hurt practising jumps before the final. Gremaud, who defended her slopestyle gold last week, hurt her hip and needed to be stretchered off. Andraska hurt her wrist.

In big air, skiers get three jumps and must land two. Their scores include points for difficulty and execution.

Oldham’s victory came 24 hours after fellow Canadian freestyle skier Mikaël Kingsbury claimed the country’s first gold of the Games in Livigno, winning the inaugural Olympic men’s dual moguls title.

With files from The Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

