Crime

Winnipeg house fire that killed man was deliberately set, police claim

By Staff Global News
Posted February 16, 2026 3:19 pm
1 min read
A house fire that killed a man in Winnipeg last week was deliberately set, police claim.

Winnipeg police announced Monday it charged a 40-year-old man in connection to a Feb. 12 fire in the 200 block of Young Street.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was battling the fire when police were called just after 6 p.m. Multiple people were evacuated from the home, and two were taken to hospital.

One of them later died; a firefighter who was injured on scene was transported to hospital in stable condition.

The victim has been identified as 68-year-old Gregory George Thomas.

Michael Patrick Gordon was arrested and charged with two counts of manslaughter and arson – disregard human life.

Winnipeg police’s homicide team is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

