Winnipeg house fire that killed man was deliberately set, police claim

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A house fire that killed a man in Winnipeg last week was deliberately set, police claim.

Winnipeg police announced Monday it charged a 40-year-old man in connection to a Feb. 12 fire in the 200 block of Young Street.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was battling the fire when police were called just after 6 p.m. Multiple people were evacuated from the home, and two were taken to hospital.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

One of them later died; a firefighter who was injured on scene was transported to hospital in stable condition.

The victim has been identified as 68-year-old Gregory George Thomas.

Michael Patrick Gordon was arrested and charged with two counts of manslaughter and arson – disregard human life.

Winnipeg police’s homicide team is investigating.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.