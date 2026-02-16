Winnipeg house fire that killed man was deliberately set, police claim

A house fire that killed a man in Winnipeg last week was deliberately set, police claim.
Winnipeg police announced Monday it charged a 40-year-old man in connection to a Feb. 12 fire in the 200 block of Young Street.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was battling the fire when police were called just after 6 p.m. Multiple people were evacuated from the home, and two were taken to hospital.
One of them later died; a firefighter who was injured on scene was transported to hospital in stable condition.
The victim has been identified as 68-year-old Gregory George Thomas.
Michael Patrick Gordon was arrested and charged with two counts of manslaughter and arson – disregard human life.
Winnipeg police’s homicide team is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
