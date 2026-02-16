Five things to watch Tuesday at the Winter Games

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s men’s hockey gold-medal path gets clearer, and our women’s speedskating squad defends its team pursuit title — here are five things to watch Tuesday at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

MEN’S QUARTERFINAL

Canada’s men’s hockey team finds out its quarterfinal opponent when Czechia and Denmark meet in Tuesday’s qualification playoff. The Canadians cruised through Group A, outscoring their opponents 20-3. Connor McDavid has led the way with nine points (two goals, seven assists) alongside 38-year-old Sidney Crosby (two goals, four assists) and 19-year-old Macklin Celebrini (four goals, two assists). The quarterfinals are Wednesday.

IN PURSUIT

Story continues below advertisement

The reigning Olympic champion Canadian speedskating squad defends its gold medal in the women’s team pursuit semifinals, facing the United States in the opening race. Ottawa’s Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Weidemann, along with Valérie Maltais of La Baie, Que., posted the fastest quarterfinal time at two minutes 55.03 seconds. The finals will be held later in the day.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

CURLING

Rachel Homan’s Ottawa-based rink looks to build on its rebound when it faces Sweden in round-robin action. Homan defeated China 10-5 on Monday to snap a three-game losing streak. Brad Jacobs, meanwhile, takes Canada’s men against Great Britain after an 8-2 win over Czechia improved their record to 5-1.

SLOPESTYLE FINAL

Canadians Laurie Blouin and Juliette Pelchat compete in the women’s snowboard slopestyle final. Blouin, from Quebec City, was ninth in qualifying but will look to improve upon her fourth-place finish at the 2022 Beijing Games after winning silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. Pelchat, from Whistler, B.C., was the 12th and final qualifier in her Olympic debut.

SCHIZAS RETURNS

Madeline Schizas makes her return to the ice for the women’s singles short program. The 23-year-old from Oakville, Ont., last competed on Feb. 8 as part of the team event final, where she placed fifth with 125.00 points. Canada finished fourth in the team event. The second-time Olympian will look to improve on her 18th-place finish at the 2022 Beijing Games.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2026.