Sports

Five things to watch Tuesday at the Winter Games

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2026 1:54 pm
2 min read
Ivanie Blondin of Canada, front, and Valerie Maltais of Canada celebrate after competing in the women's team pursuit quarterfinals speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis). View image in full screen
Ivanie Blondin of Canada, front, and Valerie Maltais of Canada celebrate after competing in the women's team pursuit quarterfinals speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis). PDJ
Canada’s men’s hockey gold-medal path gets clearer, and our women’s speedskating squad defends its team pursuit title — here are five things to watch Tuesday at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

MEN’S QUARTERFINAL

Canada’s men’s hockey team finds out its quarterfinal opponent when Czechia and Denmark meet in Tuesday’s qualification playoff. The Canadians cruised through Group A, outscoring their opponents 20-3. Connor McDavid has led the way with nine points (two goals, seven assists) alongside 38-year-old Sidney Crosby (two goals, four assists) and 19-year-old Macklin Celebrini (four goals, two assists).  The quarterfinals are Wednesday.

IN PURSUIT

The reigning Olympic champion Canadian speedskating squad defends its gold medal in the women’s team pursuit semifinals, facing the United States in the opening race. Ottawa’s Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Weidemann, along with Valérie Maltais of La Baie, Que., posted the fastest quarterfinal time at two minutes 55.03 seconds. The finals will be held later in the day.

CURLING

Rachel Homan’s Ottawa-based rink looks to build on its rebound when it faces Sweden in round-robin action. Homan defeated China 10-5 on Monday to snap a three-game losing streak. Brad Jacobs, meanwhile, takes Canada’s men against Great Britain after an 8-2 win over Czechia improved their record to 5-1.

SLOPESTYLE FINAL

Canadians Laurie Blouin and Juliette Pelchat compete in the women’s snowboard slopestyle final. Blouin, from Quebec City, was ninth in qualifying but will look to improve upon her fourth-place finish at the 2022 Beijing Games after winning silver at the 2018  Pyeongchang Olympics. Pelchat, from Whistler, B.C., was the 12th and final qualifier in her Olympic debut.

SCHIZAS RETURNS

Madeline Schizas makes her return to the ice for the women’s singles short program. The 23-year-old from Oakville, Ont., last competed on Feb. 8 as part of the team event final, where she placed fifth with 125.00 points. Canada finished fourth in the team event. The second-time Olympian will look to improve on her 18th-place finish at the 2022 Beijing Games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

