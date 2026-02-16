Toronto police make 2 arrests related to weekend rally to support Iran protests

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they have made two arrests related to a weekend rally in support of protests in Iran.

Police say they became aware last Friday of an online threat targeting the rally and its participants.

They allege someone threatened to harm those who participated in the Saturday march, and to bring a gun to the event to prevent it from happening.

A 56-year-old man from Burlington was arrested Saturday morning and charged with uttering threats.

Police say they have also charged a 26-year-old man from Toronto in an alleged hate-motivated assault.

They allege the man made anti-Black comments to one of the participants and punched them in the face and chest, causing minor injuries.

Investigators say the suspect, who was wearing a balaclava at the time, has been charged with assault and wearing a disguise with the intent to commit an offence.

Hundreds of thousands of people took part in Saturday’s rally in North York, one of several such protests held in major cities around the world.

Demonstrators called for an end to government repression in Iran as widespread protests inside the country have been met with violent crackdowns.