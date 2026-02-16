Menu

2 comments

  1. ms. Merkel
    February 16, 2026 at 11:18 am

    trump doesn’t like strong women. Perfect.

  2. Laurie Weston
    February 16, 2026 at 11:07 am

    Could you please provide her business and trade background i.e. education, private enterprises experience and achievements etc.?

Canada

Janice Charette to be Canada’s top trade negotiator during CUSMA review

By Kyle Duggan The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2026 10:50 am
1 min read
Canada ‘doomed for a lot of drama’ when negotiating trade with Washington
WATCH: Canada 'doomed for a lot of drama' when negotiating trade with Washington
Prime Minister Mark Carney has chosen Janice Charette, the former head of the public service, to serve as the country’s chief trade negotiator to the United States.

Charette is a career bureaucrat who twice served as clerk of the Privy Council and once as high commissioner to the United Kingdom.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
Her appointment comes just ahead of a major review of the North American free-trade pact, known as the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement.

It also comes a day after Mark Wiseman, a global investment banker and pension fund manager, took the reins as Canada’s next ambassador to Washington.

Canada’s last ambassador to the United States, Kirsten Hillman, recently stepped down so a fresh team could be assembled to take on the review of the trade pact.

U.S. President Donald Trump has slammed Canada with tariffs in key sectors over the past year and is expected to adopt a hardball approach during the coming CUSMA review.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

