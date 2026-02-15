5 things to know from Sunday at the Winter Games

Send this page to someone via email

MILAN – From Mikaël Kingsbury delivering Canada’s first gold medal to a hockey beatdown, here are five things to know from Feb. 15 at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games:

FINALLY!

It took until the start of the second half of the Games, but Canada finally reached the top of the podium thanks to freestyle skiing star Mikaël Kingsbury. The decorated moguls master from Deux-Montagnes, Que., beat Japanese rival Ikuma Horishima in the men’s dual moguls final to win gold in the sport’s Olympic debut. The gold came after Canada had won three silver and five bronze over the first half of the Games, but trailed 19 countries — including Brazil — in the official medal standings, which are weighted by medal type. Canada’s first gold medal in Italy is also Kingsbury’s last of his career. The 33-year-old says this will be his fifth and final Games.

DROPPING DIX

Canada’s men’s hockey team cruised into the quarterfinals with a 10-2 win over France, with Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Macklin Celebrini and Mark Stone all enjoying three-point games. Did the Canadians run up the score? Absolutely. But although the Canadians were assured of a quarterfinal spot as Group A winners entering the game, they wanted to enter the playoffs as the top overall seed. That meant not only defeating France, but having as lopsided of a goal differential as possible in case a tiebreaker is needed. Canada ended the tournament at plus-17 and will face the winner of the Czechia-Denmark match. In other hockey action, the United States beat Germany 5-1 and will now go up against the winner of the Sweden-Latvia game.

CARE ABOUT THE PAIRS

Canadian pairs skaters Lia Pereira, of Milton, Ont., and Trennt Michaud, of Trenton, Ont., are looking for a podium finish as they enter Monday’s free skate in third place following their short program. It comes as former world champions Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps are ranked 14th after Stellato-Dudek fell during their performance. The skate marked their return to the ice after the duo withdrew from the team event earlier at the Games after Stellato-Dudek sustained a training injury in January.

HOSTS WITH THE (SECOND) MOST

Just over halfway through the Olympics, host Italy finds itself second on the medal table and has already won more medals then it has at any previous Winter Games. The Italians added to their impressive total with four medals early Sunday, led by Federica Brignone’s gold in the women’s giant slalom. Italy ended the day with eight gold and 22 overall medals, behind only the powerful Norwegians in both categories.

CAN’T STOP KLAEBO

Norway continues to dominate the medal table at the Games with 26 medals, including 12 gold. Cross-country skiing star Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo has played a huge part of the winter sports power’s success. Klaebo anchored Norway’s 4×7.5-kilometre relay team to a gold medal on Sunday, giving him his fourth gold at these Games and the ninth in his career. The career mark is a Winter Games record for the 29-year-old, who passed retired Norwegian Olympic stars Marit Bjoergen and Bjorn Daehlie in cross-country skiing and Ole Einar Bjoerndalen in biathlon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2026.