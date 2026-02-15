Five things to watch on Monday at the Winter Games

Send this page to someone via email

MILAN – From the women’s hockey semifinal to a chance for another medal on the slopes, here are five things to look out for at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Monday, Feb. 16:

CANADA VS. SWITZERLAND

Canada’s women’s hockey team can clinch a medal and advance to the final with a win over Switzerland on Monday. The semifinal showdown is the second meeting between the two countries in the tournament, after Canada earned a 4-0 victory in its opening round-robin game. The winner this time will face either Sweden or the USA for gold. Canada and the United States have met in four straight Olympic gold medal games, with Canada winning three. The Americans routed Canada 5-0 in their preliminary meeting last week.

FREE SKATE

Pairs figure skating continues Monday with the free skate program, following Sunday’s short program. Canada’s top contender is the pair of Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps, who earlier faced a scare due to injury. The former world champions withdrew from the team event earlier at the Games after Stellato-Dudek sustained a training injury on Jan. 30. Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud, who won the Canadian pairs title last month in Gatineau, Que., are also representing Canada in the event.

AIR IT OUT

In freestyle skiing, the women’s big air final features Canadians Megan Oldham and Naomi Urness. Oldham, of Parry Sound, Ont., finished first in the qualifier round with a score of 171.75 while Urness, of Mont-Tremblant, Que., ranked seventh with 161.25. Oldham is looking for her second medal of the Games after winning bronze in women’s freeski slopestyle.

CURLING CURFUFFLE

Canada’s men’s and women’s curling squads are back in action after controversy for both in recent days. The men’s team of Brad Jacobs, Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant and Ben Hebert will face Czechia, while the women’s team of Rachel Homan, Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes meet China and Japan. On Saturday, Homan had a rock pulled in an 8-7 loss to Switzerland, claiming she was unfairly punished for a “double-touching” controversy involving Canada and Sweden in the men’s draw.

MEDAL TRACK

Canada hopes to add to its medal tally on the ice in the women’s short-track speedskating 1,000-metre event. Moncton’s Courtney Sarault, Kim Boutin, of Sherbrooke, Que., and Florence Brunelle, of Trois-Rivières, Que., carry the torch for Canada. Meanwhile, Canada is expected to contend in the men’s 5,000 relay semifinal, with short-track star William Dandjinou searching for redemption after falling short of the podium in his first two individual events. Dandjinou and Maxime Laoun, both of Montreal, and Steven Dubois of Terrebonne, Que., will also skate in the men’s 500 heats.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2026.