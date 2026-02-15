Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two people accused of vandalizing Winnipeg’s troubled new police HQ

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted February 15, 2026 1:05 pm
2 min read
The Winnipeg Police Service headquarters is pictured on Feb. 15, 2026. Police say the building flooded after two people allegedly opened emergency water supply valves. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Police Service headquarters is pictured on Feb. 15, 2026. Police say the building flooded after two people allegedly opened emergency water supply valves. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with the flooding of the Winnipeg Police Service headquarters causing extensive damage.

According to a news release from police, the tower at 266 Graham Ave. experienced a flooding incident at approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday impacting some working spaces in the building.

Preliminary information suggested either a watermain break or burst upper-level pipes caused the flooding. Further investigation by police later determined that two people had opened several emergency water supply valves in the upper stairwells of the adjoining tower at 266 Graham Ave.

As a result, significant water pressure built up in the pipes within minutes, sending water into the stairwells of the tower and causing parts of the police headquarters to flood.

A notice is posted on the Winnipeg Police Service headquarters on Feb. 15, 2026 after vandals opened water supply values, causing flooding in part of the building. View image in full screen
A notice is posted on the Winnipeg Police Service headquarters on Feb. 15, 2026 after vandals opened water supply values, causing flooding in part of the building. Global News

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to the incident and secured the compromised valves. Police said the flooding caused extensive damage, though it will take time to evaluate its extent.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

In the hours after the flooding, police conducted extensive search of the area around the headquarters. Officers arrested the two suspects short distance away, in the 200 block of Graham Avenue, just after 11 p.m.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A 51-year-old man and 36-year-old woman were charged with six counts of mischief over $5,000 and released on undertakings.

The vandalism comes as a public inquiry is underway into the police building, which ran more than $70 million over budget by the time it was completed in 2016. The inquiry, announced last year by the Manitoba government, is examining the purchase and conversion of a former Canada Post building that became the new police headquarters.

Meanwhile, the water break has been contained, but public access to the building is temporarily restricted until a further assessment can take place.

Police say the public can continue to use online reporting if they need to report an issue, and to call 911 in an emergency.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices