Canada

Saskatoon celebrates Valentine’s Day in Bridge City style

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted February 14, 2026 7:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Valentine’s Day 2026 in Bridge City'
Valentine’s Day 2026 in Bridge City
WATCH: Cupid was out today, shooting his arrows across Saskatoon as the city celebrates a day of love. Payton Zillich is out on the town chatting with people who have found love... and those who are still looking.
Saskatoon was filled with love Saturday as couples, friends and families gathered together to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Many people spent the day at the 13th annual Nutrien WinterShines festival, sharing local foods while partaking in fun winter activities.

For anyone using the holiday to potentially find love, rounds of speed dating also took place at Amigos Cantina. Hosted by Queen City Connect Inclusive Speed Dating, participants were given the opportunity to find love or a new best friend.

Watch the video above for more Valentine’s Day fun and tips on the best way to keep the sparks of love alive. 

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

