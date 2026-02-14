Saskatoon celebrates Valentine’s Day in Bridge City style

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon was filled with love Saturday as couples, friends and families gathered together to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Many people spent the day at the 13th annual Nutrien WinterShines festival, sharing local foods while partaking in fun winter activities.

For anyone using the holiday to potentially find love, rounds of speed dating also took place at Amigos Cantina. Hosted by Queen City Connect Inclusive Speed Dating, participants were given the opportunity to find love or a new best friend.

Watch the video above for more Valentine’s Day fun and tips on the best way to keep the sparks of love alive.