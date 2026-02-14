Postmortem reveals Toronto Zoo’s Kiko the giraffe died from cardiac failure

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Zoo says a postmortem examination has provided new details about the death of Kiko, a Masai giraffe that died earlier this year.

In a statement, the zoo said findings from a complete postmortem conducted by the Ontario Veterinary College at the University of Guelph were consistent with cardiac failure associated with acute muscle exertion.

The zoo said the incident occurred when Kiko’s head became trapped in a small gap between a slide-shift door and a vertical post as the door was opening.

Officials said the event resulted in almost immediate death.

The report indicated the death was linked to a condition known as exertional myopathy, which can occur during periods of intense physical activity.

The condition involves a rapid release and buildup of muscle enzymes that can lead to tissue damage and cardiac failure.

The zoo said a CT scan did not identify any fractures or abnormalities in the giraffe’s neck, and there were no microscopic findings suggesting an underlying medical condition.

Staff described the movement of giraffes between areas as a routine procedure carried out regularly without prior incident.

“Kiko’s loss requires us to face uncomfortable facts,” the zoo said in its statement. “This tragedy stemmed from an unforeseen vulnerability when the door is opening.”

The zoo said several steps have been taken following the findings, including reviews of staff training and procedures, an independent third-party assessment of processes and human factors and a special inspection by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

An internal review of habitat retrofits is also underway, with particular attention to areas involving hydraulic doors.

The zoo said the findings provide clarity but do not lessen the impact of the loss.

“While these results cannot ease our heartbreak, they do provide some clarity during this difficult time,” the statement said.

The zoo also said it continues to monitor Mstari, a female Masai giraffe in the late stages of pregnancy, carrying Kiko’s offspring.

As for those questioning whether Kiko’s death will impact the offspring’s growth, the zoo reassured that male giraffes play little direct role in raising calves, with care primarily provided by mothers.

“Calves depend entirely on their mothers for nursing, security, and social learning.”

As the investigation continues, the zoo says they will cooperate with investigators every step of the way.