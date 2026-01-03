Menu

Canada

Toronto Zoo’s 13-year-old giraffe dies after being caught in ‘tragic incident’

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted January 3, 2026 3:55 pm
2 min read
The Toronto Zoo says Kiko, a 13-year-old Masai giraffe, died after becoming caught in an opening door while being moved within his behind-the-scenes habitat. View image in full screen
The Toronto Zoo says Kiko, a 13-year-old Masai giraffe, died after becoming caught in an opening door while being moved within his behind-the-scenes habitat. The Canadian Press
The Toronto Zoo is mourning the loss of Kiko, a 13-year-old male Masai giraffe that died following what the zoo describes as a tragic accident.

In a statement Friday, the zoo said Kiko was given access to an additional area of his behind-the-scenes habitat on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 1.

The zoo said the giraffe, known for his curiosity, began exploring the space and became caught in an opening door, resulting in a “a very tragic and unfortunate incident.”

Masai giraffes have relatively delicate heads supported by a six-foot neck “capable of moving forward, backward, up, down, and side to side, allowing their head position to shift quickly,” the zoo said.

Despite an immediate response from staff, Kiko panicked and sustained injuries that, due to the species’ unique anatomy, proved fatal.

The zoo said the loss is particularly difficult for Kiko’s wildlife care team, noting that shifting giraffes between spaces is a routine practice that has been done “thousands of times without incident.”

In recent months, the zoo said staff had been providing Kiko with specialized behind-the-scenes care for a hoof and foot injury, tailoring his habitat and daily routine to support his recovery.

Kiko’s body has been sent to the University of Guelph for a full post-mortem examination.

The zoo said its health and safety services team has launched a thorough investigation and that findings will be shared once the process is complete.

Masai giraffes are listed as endangered, with their global population having dropped to just over 43,000.

The species was classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature in 2018 after a nearly 50 per cent population decline over three decades.

Kiko was born in 2012 at the Greenville Zoo in South Carolina and later came to the Toronto Zoo as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Masai Giraffe Species Survival Plan.

The zoo said Kiko sired two calves, with a third expected in early 2026.

Staff are now focused on supporting the giraffe care team and the pregnant female giraffe, Mstari.

“While we mourn this significant loss, we are focused on supporting our team as well as Mstari as she is in the later stages of her pregnancy,” the zoo said.

“We ask that you please keep our staff and volunteers in your thoughts during this incredibly difficult time and join us in remembering and honouring Kiko, a magnificent giraffe who touched so many hearts.”

Click to play video: 'Giraffe’s death at the Calgary Zoo a ‘tragic accident’'
Giraffe’s death at the Calgary Zoo a ‘tragic accident’
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

