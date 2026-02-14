Five things to watch on Sunday at the Winter Games

Send this page to someone via email

MILAN – From the Olympic debut of men’s dual moguls to more men’s hockey action, here are five things to look out for at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Sunday, Feb. 15:

MOGULS SHOWDOWN

Freestyle skiing star Mikael Kingsbury missed out on his second ever gold medal last week by way of a tiebreaker in men’s moguls, but he’ll have another shot at the crown in a new Olympic competition. Kingsbury, 33, from Deux-Montagnes, Que. will race in men’s dual moguls when that event makes its Olympic debut Sunday. Unlike the individuals event, this competition will see skiers race each other down the mountain, with the one receiving a better score from judges advancing.

Story continues below advertisement

Pairs skaters Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps will take to the ice in the short program after the duo faced injury-related uncertainty. The former world champions withdrew from the team event earlier at the Games after Stellato-Dudek sustained a training injury on Jan. 30. She has declined to detail the injury, saying only it was not a concussion. Fellow Canadian pair Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud will also skate in the event.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

FRENCH CONNECTION

Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and the rest of the Canadian men’s hockey team are back in action to wrap up their round-robin schedule against France. Canada has already clinched the top spot of Group A with dominant victories over Czechia and Switzerland, earning a bye to the tournament’s quarterfinal. McDavid has a goal and five assists thus far to lead the tournament in points.

JUMP ON IT

Calgary’s Abigail Strate gets her shot at redemption after finishing 11th in the women’s ski jumping normal hill event when the large hill competition makes its Olympic debut. The 24-year-old from Calgary has won five of her six World Cup medals this season in large hill, including a gold on Jan. 1 in Germany. Strate will represent Canada, along with Natalie Eilers and Nicole Maurer.

BOARDING TIME

Canada will hope to add to its medal count as the mixed team snowboard cross event takes flight, after earning a bronze medal four years ago in Beijing. Canada’s Éliot Grondin and Meryeta O’Dine combined to reach the podium in the sport’s Olympic debut in 2022. Grondin, who captured silver in men’s snowboard cross earlier in the week, is teamed with Audrey McManiman this time.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2026.