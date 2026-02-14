Menu

Sports

Canada’s Homan falls to Great Britain at Olympics

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2026 5:45 am
1 min read
Canada's Emma Miskew (right) and Tracy Fleury in action during the women's curling round-robin session against Britain at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on Feb.14, 2026. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair).
Canada's Emma Miskew (right) and Tracy Fleury in action during the women's curling round-robin session against Britain at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on Feb.14, 2026. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair).
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO – Canada’s Rachel Homan dropped a 7-6 decision to Great Britain’s Sophie Jackson in women’s curling play Saturday morning at the Winter Olympics.

It was the second straight loss for Homan and teammates Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes, who fell to 1-2 in round-robin play at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium.

“I just didn’t make as many shots as I normally do out there,” Homan said.

Canada gave up a three-point end in the third after Fleury’s stone picked. Homan tried to recover but missed a double-takeout and British fourth Rebecca Morrison made a double-tap.

“That was a bit unfortunate,” Homan said. “But it was just the way the game went.”

The top-ranked Homan (1-2) has a stiff test ahead in the evening session. She was scheduled to play second-ranked Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland.

After taking a 3-1 lead, Great Britain stole a point in the fourth when Homan’s final rock sailed through the house without making contact. Canada settled for a single in the fifth when Homan’s double-raise attempt didn’t have the necessary weight.

Jackson, who skips the Great Britain side but throws lead stones, pulled away with a deuce in the eighth. Canada was held to a single in the ninth and Morrison iced the win by removing one of the three Canadian stones in the house.

Homan was a game-low 53 per cent on nine hit attempts. Great Britain, ranked No. 21 in the world, shot 86 per cent overall to 83 per cent for Canada.

“We’re not far off,” Miskew said. “We’re so close.”

Homan has not made the playoffs in her two previous appearances at the Olympics. Jennifer Jones was the last skip to lead Canada to the top of the Olympic podium in 2014.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2026.

