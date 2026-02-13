Saskatchewan’s modern dating world and why people are straying away from apps

Modern dating can be difficult for many in today’s world, with the popularity of online dating and love being one swipe away.

“It’s less about … going to a person like presently in person and talking to them and it has become more of like Instagram DMs or Snapchat so there’s less courage involved,” said Mateo Trejo.

“You don’t get to meet new people,” Ruth Chepchirchir added. “Unless you push yourself to talk to people.”

Some say dating apps are tough to navigate, with a growing trend of ‘throw-away’ and ‘hookup’ culture.

“It’s kind of like just putting yourself on like a shelf in a grocery store, just kind of letting people pick and choose and whatnot,” said Mark Hignett

However, dating apps can be a good way to connect for some communities.

“When you’re in the queer community, it’s kind of harder to find people. Your dating pool is a little bit smaller. So, the apps kind of help you actually find people who are also going to be gay,” said Emily Soles.

Mathieu Lajante is a marketing professor at the Toronto Metropolitan University. He says dating apps are meant to keep people swiping with the excitement that there is always something better around the corner.

“It’s endless. So until you kind of trap in this, you know, the process when you try again and again and again, until you get something you expect to be big, you just develop this culture that, you know, I’m shopping, basically,” Lajante said.

“I’m shopping and there is no consequences because I have no emotional connections, no financial connection whatsoever. So, you, know, it’s very easy.”

Lajante goes on to add, “”If you get this feeling that you’re exhausted, you have a self-perception that is degrading. It’s not because of you, it’s because of the way those apps work.”

Lianne Tregobov, president of the popular matchmaking service Camelot Introductions, says in recent years, people are getting fed up with the dating apps and are looking to go the more traditional route.

“2024, I thought was going to be our busiest year in history. People had had enough and they want the real connection,” Tregobov said.

“So 2025 came and it was better than 2024. My phone is ringing every single day with people from Manitoba and Saskatchewan.”

Tregobov says she has seen about a 25-35 per cent increase in clients year after year since 2024 and around 50 per cent of her clients are from Saskatchewan.

She says people may be turning away from dating apps because online, people have the opportunity to treat others anyway they choose. But whether using dating apps or coaches, she says it’s important to go outside to meet new people and make new connections.

“It’s really important that you get involved in activities that are of interest to you. Pickleball, for example, there’s lots of people who you may be able to meet there,” Tregobov said. “Doing crafts, taking a cooking class or a dance class, those are wonderful ways to meet people.”

