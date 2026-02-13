Conviction of sex offender prompts Halifax police to issue appeal to possible victims

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Halifax say they are concerned that a man recently convicted of sexual assault in Nova Scotia may be responsible for other sex crimes.

Halifax Regional Police say the RCMP in western Nova Scotia received a complaint in October 2022 from a woman alleging that she had been sexually assaulted in the Halifax and Yarmouth areas in 2010.

A police investigation led to the arrest of 60-year-old Bruce Douglas Hatfield in September 2024.

In December 2025, Hatfield was found guilty of sexual assault and sexual interference — and he will be sentenced next month.

During his trial, witness testimony suggested Hatfield had made trips between Yarmouth and Halifax with other young women, prompting police concerns there may be victims who have yet to come forward.

Police are encouraging anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to contact investigators. Investigators did not release any other details as to why they think Hatfield may have other victims.