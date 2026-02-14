London Knights move to within 2 points of Soo Greyhounds in Western Conference standings

Send this page to someone via email

Henry Brzustewicz scored a goal, added two assists and then scored the shootout winner for the London Knights as they edged the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 4-3 on Friday, Feb. 13, at Canada Life Place.

The victory moved London to within two points of Sault Ste. Marie for home ice advantage in what could easily be a first-round matchup between the two teams.

The Knights have 14 games remaining on their schedule.

The Greyhounds have 15 left.

Veteran forward Justin Cloutier created the first goal of the game as he worked his way back to the middle of the London blue line and then flung a puck toward the net, which Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Travis Hayes tipped in to make it 1-0 Sault Ste. Marie at the 9:41 mark of the opening period.

Jaxon Cover tied the game with his 16th goal of the season on his 18th birthday as he hammered home a Jesse Nurmi pass on a 5-on-3 power play for the Knights at 18:08.

The assist extended Nurmi’s point streak to 10 games.

Brzustewicz was also in on the play. Brzustewicz has points in 12 of his past 13 games.

Another 5-on-3 power play for London produced the go-ahead goal by Brzustewicz at 6:10 of the second period as the L.A. Kings first rounder notched his 16th of the year.

Ryan Brown assisted on the goal to extend his point streak to 11 games. Brown has the longest active point streak in the OHL at the moment.

Before the end of the middle period, Brzustewicz had his third point of the game as he and Cover combined to get the puck to Caleb Mitchell and his wrist shot beat Carter George at 13:59. With that, it was 3-1 for the Knights heading into the final 20 minutes.

The Greyhounds closed the gap to 3-2 just over seven minutes into the third period as a high flip was knocked out of the air by a Sault Ste. Marie stick. However, it hit a London player and went right to Jeremy Martin and Martin scored.

Martin scored again a little more than five minutes later on a Greyhounds man advantage to tie the game 3-3 and it eventually went to overtime.

Those five minutes produced four Knights shots and 2 Sault Ste. Marie shots but no goals.

That set the stage for two big saves from Seb Gatto and London goals by Brown and Brzustewicz in the shootout.

Will Nicholl of the Knights was 25-for-33 in faceoffs on the night.

London won three of the four games between the teams this year. Two of those victories came in shootouts.

The Greyhounds outshot the Knights 38-37.

London was 2-for-7 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Londoners and London Knights helping to propel Canada at the Olympics

Nick Suzuki and Bo Horvat have scored goals. Mitch Marner has two assists and Drew Doughty has been a rock on defence for Canada’s Men’s Hockey team at the 2026 Winter Games in Italy.

The four players make up just under a fifth of the entire roster that is looking for gold as NHLers return to the Games for the first time since 2014.

Canada is 2-0 so far after wins over Czechia and Switzerland. Canada will face France at 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 15.

Marner and Horvat both played for the Knights. Horvat is also from Rodney, Ont., while Suzuki and Doughty are from London. Doughty and Sidney Crosby are each trying to win their third Olympic Gold medal.

Up next

The Knights will host the Owen Sound Attack on Family Day afternoon at 2 p.m., at Canada Life Place.

All 20 teams in the Ontario Hockey League are in action that day and nine of the ten games will begin at 2 p.m.

Coverage of London and Owen Sound will begin at 1:30 p.m., on 980 CCFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.