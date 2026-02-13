Measles cases linked to Winnipeg Jets game, health officials say

Send this page to someone via email

Public health officials in Manitoba say significant transmission of measles is occurring across Manitoba, with dozens of cases under investigation.

On Thursday, health officials said many of the cases are linked to the Manitoba Ag Days event, held from Jan. 20 to 22 at the Keystone Centre in Brandon, as well as an early February NHL game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Montreal Canadiens. Many of the cases involve people from communities across the province.

Additional exposure sites have been posted online and will continue to be updated.

Officials are now warning that any large event in Manitoba over the next few months should be considered a potential measles exposure site.

New exposure locations include Canada Life Centre during the Feb. 4 hockey game between the Jets and Canadiens. Public health says anyone who was in the 300-level seating or concourse areas that night should monitor for symptoms until Feb. 26.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials also confirmed community transmission in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

As a result, the province is expanding eligibility for an early dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine to infants aged six months to under 12 months who live in, travel regularly to, or have close contact with residents of the Prairie Mountain Health region.

Infants in the Southern Health–Santé Sud and Interlake Eastern Regional Health Authority regions were already eligible for the early dose and remain so.

Public health officials stressed that children should still receive two routine doses of a measles-containing vaccine after 12 months of age — the first at 12 months and the second between four and six years old.

The province warned that any large event in Manitoba over the next few months should be considered a potential exposure site. People at high risk of severe complications, including infants under 12 months, pregnant individuals who are not immunized and people with weakened immune systems, are being urged to consider the risk before attending large gatherings.

Individuals who are not immunized and have been exposed to measles may be eligible for preventative treatment within six days of exposure.

For people born in 1970 or later who have never received a measles vaccine and have not previously had measles, vaccination is recommended. Officials advise reducing contact with others, especially those who are immunocompromised or unimmunized, from the fifth day after exposure to the 21st day after the most recent exposure, and monitoring for symptoms.

Story continues below advertisement

Certain individuals, including infants younger than six months, pregnant people and those with weakened immune systems, should not receive the measles vaccine and are advised to consult a health-care provider.

Close contacts of confirmed cases may be asked to isolate and consider vaccination.

Measles is a highly infectious disease spread through coughing or sneezing. An infected person can transmit the virus from four days before a rash appears until four days after.

Symptoms typically develop seven to 21 days after exposure and may begin with fever, runny nose, drowsiness, irritability and red eyes. Small white spots can develop inside the mouth or throat. A red blotchy rash usually appears several days later, beginning on the face and spreading down the body.

Complications can include ear infections, diarrhea, pneumonia and encephalitis.

Anyone who develops symptoms and may have been exposed is advised to isolate at home and contact a health-care provider, calling ahead so precautions can be taken to limit further spread.