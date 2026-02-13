Calgary police investigate serious assault in Rundle

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in life-threatening condition after a serious assault in the northeast Calgary community of Rundle early Friday morning.

Calgary police said officers were called out to the 100 block of Rundlecairn Road northeast around 6:20 a.m. for reports of a serious assault.

When they arrived, one adult was found on the street in front of a home. After first aid was provided, they were transported to hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

CPS confirms that one person was arrested, and that the victim and suspect know each other but didn’t elaborate on the relationship, only saying that there was no danger to the public.

Officers expect to provide an update as the investigation continues.