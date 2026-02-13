Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police investigate serious assault in Rundle

By Michael King Global News
Posted February 13, 2026 1:33 pm
1 min read
Police officers survey a scene of a serious assault View image in full screen
One person is in life-threatening condition after a serious assault in the northeast Calgary community of Rundle early Friday morning. . Michael King / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

One person is in life-threatening condition after a serious assault in the northeast Calgary community of Rundle early Friday morning.

Calgary police said officers were called out to the 100 block of Rundlecairn Road northeast around 6:20 a.m. for reports of a serious assault.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

When they arrived, one adult was found on the street in front of a home. After first aid was provided, they were transported to hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

CPS confirms that one person was arrested, and that the victim and suspect know each other but didn’t elaborate on the relationship, only saying that there was no danger to the public.

Trending Now

Officers expect to provide an update as the investigation continues.

 

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices