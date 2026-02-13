Fatal tent fire in St. Catharines being investigated as homicide, police say

See more sharing options

Niagara regional police say they are investigating a fatal tent fire in St. Catharines, Ont., earlier this week as a homicide.

They say officers were patrolling when they saw a tent fire within a forested area of Mountain Locks Park early Tuesday morning.

Police say firefighters extinguished the blaze and a dead man was found.

They say the man has been identified as 53-year-old Kenneth Dombroskie, who had no fixed address.

Investigators say they have determined his death was a homicide.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.