Fatal tent fire in St. Catharines being investigated as homicide, police say

Niagara regional police say they are investigating a fatal tent fire in St. Catharines, Ont., earlier this week as a homicide.
They say officers were patrolling when they saw a tent fire within a forested area of Mountain Locks Park early Tuesday morning.
Police say firefighters extinguished the blaze and a dead man was found.
They say the man has been identified as 53-year-old Kenneth Dombroskie, who had no fixed address.
Investigators say they have determined his death was a homicide.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
