Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fisher River Cree Nation elders showered with love by Canadians for Valentine’s Day

By Melissa Ridgen Global News
Posted February 14, 2026 8:00 am
2 min read
Anita Murdock helps Frank Hudson, 97, sort through the flood of Valentine's wishes Canadians sent to the Ochekwi Sipi Cree Nation Personal Care Home. View image in full screen
Anita Murdock helps Frank Hudson, 97, sort through the flood of Valentine's wishes Canadians sent to the Ochekwi Sipi Cree Nation Personal Care Home. Melissa Ridgen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Heavy headlines and the dreariness of winter got Kacie Sinclair thinking of ways to brighten the days of the 19 elders who live at the Ochekwi Sipi Cree Nation Personal Care Home on Fisher River Cree Nation, an hour north of Winnipeg.

The activity director saw a care home in the U.S. looking for Valentine’s Day greetings for residents and she thought, why not do the same?

“With winter and it’s kind of isolated around this time and we just want to brighten everyone’s day with some Valentine’s cards and spread the love,” Sinclair told Global News on Jan 20.

They put up a map of Canada and looked forward to pinpointing all the places they received cards from.

Story continues below advertisement

No one was prepared for what followed.

Every day since, the Fisher River post office has filed bins upon bins for the care home staff to pick up.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We’ve got more than 2,000,” Sinclair said.

Friday’s batch of mail contained cards from some of Canada’s Olympic team in Italy.The walls of the care home’s great room — right up to the rafters — are papered with red, pink and white cards. View image in full screen
Friday’s batch of mail contained cards from some of Canada’s Olympic team in Italy.The walls of the care home’s great room — right up to the rafters — are papered with red, pink and white cards. Kacie Sinclair

And each elder has a basket stuffed full of greetings.

“I’m 71 years old and it’s the first time I’ve seen so many Valentine’s,” resident Olga Ross says. “We’re going to be busy reading.”

Thanks to the internet, the story made it overseas and folks from Japan, Thailand, the U.K., Australia and Spain sent care packages.

Trending Now

“I had no idea this was going to be the response,” Sinclair says. “It’s so amazing the love we’re being shown.”

Story continues below advertisement
Thousands of Valentine’s Day wishes were sent from around Canada and the world. Each resident had a basket stuffed with love to go through, for what they describe as a Valentine’s Day like no other. View image in full screen
Thousands of Valentine’s Day wishes were sent from around Canada and the world. Each resident had a basket stuffed with love to go through, for what they describe as a Valentine’s Day like no other. Melissa Ridgen / Global News

One greeting was extra special for Hilda McKay.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, my best for a lovely day, love Laura,” McKay reads from a card. “I lost a girl — her name was Laura — last year.”

While the care home promised to send love back to everyone who took time to drop a note, Sinclair says they’re a bit overwhelmed.

“We will get you your Valentine but we just got to do some catching up,” Sinclair laughs.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices