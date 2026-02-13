Teen girl injured in tragic incident on school trip, clothes caught in chairlift

Send this page to someone via email

A 13-year-old girl who was seriously injured in a tragic chairlift mishap during a school trip to a western Quebec ski hill is in hospital, according to a news release from Centre Vorlage.

Sgt. Martin Fournel, a spokesperson for the MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais, said the incident occurred as the student was riding a chairlift alone on Wednesday afternoon at a resort near Wakefield.

“The girl was alone on the chairlift. She had almost reached the summit and when it came time to get off, a piece of clothing got caught in the chair; the 13-year-old girl got tangled up in the chair and so wasn’t touching the ground,” Fournel said.

“No one got there quickly enough to get her out of that sad situation. I’ll spare you some of the details, but at one point, there was a decision to reactivate the lift and bring the girl back down to the bottom of the hill, where our officers and first responders took over.”

Fournel did not provide any additional updates on the girl’s condition.

In a statement, the ski hill said first responders were called to the unloading area of ski lift B at approximately 2:10 p.m.

“We have been informed that the victim was transported to the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO),” the statement said.

“The Centre Vorlage team is deeply saddened by this accident that occurred today,” said Alexandre Gaboury, co-owner of the resort.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones.”

The resort said it is cooperating with police as the investigation continues.

In a statement to Global News, the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board said supports have been put in place for students and staff.

“Our thoughts are with the student, their family, and the entire school community during this deeply difficult time,” said Diane Pernari, the board’s general manager of communications and public relations.

“Student well-being is always paramount, and we have taken immediate steps to support those affected, including ensuring mental health professionals were available to assist students and staff following the trip and in the days ahead.”

The incident is currently under investigation.