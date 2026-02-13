Oysters from Stellar Bay Shellfish brand recalled for norovirus risk

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Stellar Bay Shellfish’s oysters have been recalled in Canada due to a possible norovirus contamination.

Mostly distributed in British Columbia, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency warned that the oysters possibly have a “microbial contamination” involving norovirus.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It is possible they were distributed in other provinces and territories as well, the recall notice states.

Officials also warned consumers to “not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products.”

There have been no reported illnesses associated with consuming the oysters, according to the recall.