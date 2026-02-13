Oysters from Stellar Bay Shellfish brand recalled for norovirus risk

Stellar Bay Shellfish’s oysters have been recalled in Canada due to a possible norovirus contamination.
Mostly distributed in British Columbia, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency warned that the oysters possibly have a “microbial contamination” involving norovirus.
It is possible they were distributed in other provinces and territories as well, the recall notice states.
Officials also warned consumers to “not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products.”
There have been no reported illnesses associated with consuming the oysters, according to the recall.
