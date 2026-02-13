Menu

Canada

Oysters from Stellar Bay Shellfish brand recalled for norovirus risk

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted February 13, 2026 9:55 am
1 min read
Oysters are seen on a serving board View image in full screen
FILE — Shucked oysters are seen on a serving board on Sunday, Jul 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini
Stellar Bay Shellfish’s oysters have been recalled in Canada due to a possible norovirus contamination.

Mostly distributed in British Columbia, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency warned that the oysters possibly have a “microbial contamination” involving norovirus.

It is possible they were distributed in other provinces and territories as well, the recall notice states.

Officials also warned consumers to “not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products.”

There have been no reported illnesses associated with consuming the oysters, according to the recall.

