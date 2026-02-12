Ticats sign veteran receivers Gittens Jr., Bridges

HAMILTON – The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed veteran receivers Kurleigh Gittens Jr. and Shemar Bridges on Thursday.
Both players became CFL free agents Tuesday. Gittens Jr. spent the last two seasons with the Edmonton Elks while Bridges returns for a third season in Hamilton.
Gittens Jr., had 62 catches for 777 yards and four TDs last season, The Ottawa native enters his seventh CFL season, having started his career with the Toronto Argonauts (2019, 2021-23).
Gittens Jr. has appeared in 88 career regular-season games, registering 314 catches for 3,756 yards and 19 TDs. He won a Grey Cup with Toronto in 2022.
Bridges has appeared in 33 regular-season games over the last two seasons with Hamilton. The six-foot-four, 208-pound American has registered 117 receptions for 1,294 yards and six touchdowns and was the East Division’s top rookie in 2024.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2026.
