Delta plane crash: Where the investigation stands a year after Toronto incident

Federal investigators say they’re in the “examination and analysis phase” of their probe into the Delta plane crash in Toronto last February.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) outlined the work they’ve done to date Thursday, roughly a year after Delta Air Lines flight 4819 crash landed on a Toronto Pearson Airport runway.

During the afternoon of Feb. 17, the flight — operated by subsidiary Endeavor Air and coming to Toronto from Minneapolis — hit the tarmac and burst into flames; it eventually flipped over on its roof before coming to a stop.

The CRJ-900 aircraft, manufactured by Bombardier, was carrying a total of 80 people on board — 76 passengers and four crew members.

All passengers and crew were accounted for. Delta said 21 people were taken to hospital.

Among the passengers, 22 of them were Canadian. The rest were multinational, according to Deborah Flint, president and CEO of the airport.

The crash came after the Toronto area was hit with two significant snowstorms that week, and on a day that saw very high winds.

“The investigation is ongoing and is currently in the examination and analysis phase,” the TSB said Thursday.

“Future work will focus on finalizing the analysis of all technical, flight operations, and laboratory results. Following this, the team will proceed with drafting the final investigation report while maintaining continued coordination with representatives from the manufacturer, the operator, the NTSB, the FAA, and Transport Canada.”

In March, the TSB released its preliminary report that indicated there was a “high rate of descent” seconds before landing. However, it added it was too early to determine what caused the crash.

Since then, the TSB said its investigators have completed tests on the wreckage, examined on-board recorders and completed a “comprehensive review of the meteorological conditions” that day.

“The investigation team conducted simulator exercises at the operator’s facility. The approach profile, including occurrence speeds and thrust settings, was examined in a series of exercises, and the analysis of the simulations is ongoing,” the TSB said.

“An analysis of the survivability factors and the emergency response, including an examination of restraint systems, emergency egress routes, crew coordination, and aircraft rescue and firefighting response is ongoing.”

The TSB did not indicate when it expects to complete a final report.