Hilary Duff announces The Lucky Me World Tour, including 9 Canadian cities

This is what dreams are made of — Hilary Duff is headed on a world tour that will include Canadian stops in nine cities.

The Lucky Me tour, which marks Duff’s first full-scale global headline run in almost two decades, will span seven countries, with dates across Canada, the U.S., Mexico, the U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand beginning June 22 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach Fla.

Duff will make stops in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Hamilton, Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax, with La Roux and Jade LeMac set to open 2026 dates and Lauren Spencer Smith opening for 2027 dates.

The Come Clean singer announced the tour in an Instagram video, in which she tries on different looks for her upcoming shows and makes references to The Lizzie McGuire Movie and A Cinderella Story.

“I’M GOING ON A WORLD TOUR!!!” she wrote. “… now what do I wear?”

Duff first teased the tour announcement at her final Small Rooms, Big Nerves show in Los Angeles, when she brought fans onstage to re-enact her viral With Love dance.

The fans wore T-shirts that read “loading world tour” as they turned around and revealed the news to the crowd.

The Mature singer is currently gearing up for the release of her sixth studio album, Luck… Or Something, out on Feb. 20.

The Lizzie McGuire star first teased new music in August while celebrating the 22nd anniversary of her second studio album, Metamorphosis.

“I was embarking on something I had no idea would make such an impact on peoples lives, and mine. As much as I look back and think this album doesn’t hold the emotional depth I look for today, I know my 14/15 year old self meant every word. It sure as hell also landed on people at the right moment in time and set me off on a pretty epic adventure,” she wrote.

“Yesterday marked the 22nd anniversary of Metamorphosis … Although these are distant memories for me, thank you for showing up the way that you did,” Duff wrote, adding, “To be continued….”

Check out the full list of Canadian dates below:

Aug. 12, 2026 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

Jan. 22, 2027 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Jan. 26, 2027 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Jan. 27, 2027 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Jan. 30, 2027 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Feb. 2, 2027 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum

Feb. 4, 2027 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

Feb. 5, 2027 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Feb. 7, 2027 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre