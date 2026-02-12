Menu

Sports

Poulin out of Canada’s game against Finland

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted February 12, 2026 7:53 am
1 min read
Canada’s Marie-Philip Poulin (29) waits to take a face-off during the first period of a preliminary round women's hockey game at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, in Milan, on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Canada’s Marie-Philip Poulin (29) waits to take a face-off during the first period of a preliminary round women's hockey game at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, in Milan, on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
MILAN – Canadian women’s hockey captain Marie-Philip Poulin was scratched from the lineup in an Olympic women’s hockey game against Finland.

Poulin wasn’t expected to play after sustaining a lower-body injury early in Monday’s 5-1 win over Czechia.

The leading active scorer in Olympic women’s hockey also sat out Tuesday’s 5-0 loss to the United States.

Canada and Finland are playing with second place in Group A on the line.

The game originally scheduled for the day before the opening ceremonies was postponed because of norovirus cases among the Finns.

Canada will play in a quarterfinal Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

