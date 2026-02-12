Poulin out of Canada’s game against Finland

See more sharing options

MILAN – Canadian women’s hockey captain Marie-Philip Poulin was scratched from the lineup in an Olympic women’s hockey game against Finland.

Poulin wasn’t expected to play after sustaining a lower-body injury early in Monday’s 5-1 win over Czechia.

The leading active scorer in Olympic women’s hockey also sat out Tuesday’s 5-0 loss to the United States.

Canada and Finland are playing with second place in Group A on the line.

The game originally scheduled for the day before the opening ceremonies was postponed because of norovirus cases among the Finns.

Canada will play in a quarterfinal Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2026.