Here’s the latest on Day 6 of the Olympics

It’s Day 6 of competition at the Milan Cortina Olympics, where Canada will be looking to add to the four medals it won coming into Thursday.

Here are the latest developments. All times Eastern.

—

7:23 a.m.

Mikael Kingsbury finished the men’s moguls competition at the Games with 83.71 points, exactly matching Australian Cooper Woods but falls to second for a silver medal due to a tiebreaker.

Kingsbury wins his fourth career medal with the silver, which is also Canada’s fifth medal in Milan Cortina with two silvers and three bronzes.

Fellow Canadian Julien Viel finished sixth in the competition with 79.78 points.

—

6:55 a.m.

Canadian freestyle skiers Mikael Kingsbury and Julien Viel are into the medal round of the men’s moguls final.

Kingsbury, of Deux-Montagnes, Que., finished second in the first round of the final, behind Australia’s Cooper Woods, while Quebec City’s Viel qualified in seventh.

Kingsbury is seeking a fourth career Olympic medal in the event.

—

6:45 a.m.

Neither Canadian woman completed the course in the alpine ski super-G event — and they’re not alone.

Canadians Valérie Grenier and Cassidy Gray joined a long list of women to register a DNF result, including U.S. star Breezy Johnson.

Italy’s Federica Brignone leads the field with about half a dozen competitors left to ski.

—

5:15 a.m.

Canada’s Rachel Homan has opened women’s curling round-robin play with a 10-4 victory over Denmark’s Madeleine Dupont.

Homan controlled the game after stealing four points in the fifth end. She added three more in the seventh end and Denmark conceded.

The Ottawa-based team of Homan, Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes is one of the medal favourites in the 10-team field.

—

5:05 a.m.

Mikael Kingsbury will have company when he goes for a medal in men’s moguls today. The 33-year-old freestyle skier from Deux-Montagnes, Que., will be one of three Canadians in the final. Quebec City’s Julien Viel earned a spot by finishing second in the first round of qualification on Tuesday and Elliot Vaillancourt of Drummondville, Que., booked his place with a solid run in the qualification run this morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2026.