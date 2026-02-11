Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign defensive back Nick Hallett

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted February 11, 2026 8:19 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back Nick Hallett (21) and Hamilton Tiger-Cats running back Jackson Bennett (29) chase a loose ball during first half football action in the 108th CFL Grey Cup in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Canadian defensive backs Nick and Noah Hallett agreed to terms on contract extensions with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back Nick Hallett (21) and Hamilton Tiger-Cats running back Jackson Bennett (29) chase a loose ball during first half football action in the 108th CFL Grey Cup in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Canadian defensive backs Nick and Noah Hallett agreed to terms on contract extensions with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
After being one of the big movers and shakers on the opening day of CFL free agency, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers dipped their toes back into the free agent waters on Wednesday.

The club re-signed Canadian defensive back and special teamer Nick Hallett to a one-year contract after he was on the open market for the past 24 hours.

The 32-year-old veteran has played the last six seasons in the blue and gold after the Bombers selected him in the seventh round of the 2019 CFL Draft.

He appeared in his 100th regular season game last year and has made seven starts at safety throughout his career. His real impact has been on special teams and his 80 career special teams tackles ranks sixth most in franchise history.

He had nine special teams tackles and a forced fumble in 14 games last season.

The Bombers now have nine free agents remaining with Chris Streveler, Dalton Schoen, Terrell Bonds, Kody Case, Shayne Gauthier, Dexter Lawson, Enock Makonzo, Dillon Mitchell and Jamal Woods all currently unsigned.

