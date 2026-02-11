Menu

Crime

Alberta boy, 13, sentenced to intense rehab program for trying to murder brother

By Dayne Patterson The Canadian Press
Posted February 11, 2026 7:41 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '12-year-old Lethbridge boy sentenced in attempted murder of brother'
12-year-old Lethbridge boy sentenced in attempted murder of brother
In a Lethbridge courtroom on Wednesday, a 12-year-old boy was sentenced after pleading guilty to the attempted murder of his seven-year-old brother. As Justin Sibbet reports, the three-year maximum allowable sentence includes extensive rehabilitative efforts.
An Alberta judge sentenced a 13-year-old boy Wednesday to three years in an intense rehabilitation program for trying to stab his younger brother to death.

The attacker was 12 when he repeatedly stabbed the seven-year-old in the family’s Lethbridge home last August.

Police have said the older boy had claimed an unknown man had entered the house and stabbed his brother before fleeing.

The boy, who earlier pleaded guilty to attempted murder, cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Justice Ryan Anderson broke down the sentence into two years of secure custody and one year of conditional supervision, all under the Intensive Rehabilitation and Custody Supervision program.

It provides treatment for youth who have mental health issues and are convicted of violent offences.

Story continues below advertisement

Crown prosecutor Lauren Atkinson told the court the program is often only applied to youth with “some level of serious mental health diagnoses” who commit a very serious, violent offence.

Click to play video: 'Lethbridge police address 12-year-old boy being charged with trying to kill younger brother'
Lethbridge police address 12-year-old boy being charged with trying to kill younger brother

She said the offender has expressed remorse for the stabbing.

“What we have is one of the highest degrees of violence that we see in the courtroom,” said Atkinson.

“However, we also are balancing this against the fact that we have a young person with several diagnoses and unfortunately has not, up until this point, had any opportunity to address any of them.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "However, we also are balancing this against the fact that we have a young person with several diagnoses and unfortunately has not, up until this point, had any opportunity to address any of them."

The Crown and defence both recommended the sentence, which is the most severe for youth convicted of attempted murder without being sentenced as an adult.

The boy’s remaining aggravated assault charge was withdrawn.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge youth charged with attempted murder of 7-year-old brother'
Lethbridge youth charged with attempted murder of 7-year-old brother

Defence lawyer Greg White said the sentence is in the best interest of the offender.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act is not meant to punish but to rehabilitate, reintegrate and lay out meaningful consequences, White said.

“We want to help these young persons whose brains aren’t fully developed, we appreciate that, to have the best opportunity to become productive members of society,” he said outside court.

The offender was also ordered to provide a DNA sample and will be under a weapons ban for a decade.

After about one year, court can consider reviewing the sentence to transition the boy from secure to open custody.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

