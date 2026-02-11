Notable quotes from the 2026 Winter Olympics

Send this page to someone via email

Here are some notable quotes from the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics on Feb. 11, 2026:

“I know I have more to give, so it’s a little bittersweet, being points-wise so close to the podium. I knew I made a couple of mistakes in my run. So there’s that. It’s always tough when you know you can do better. But fifth at the Olympic Games … I’m so proud of the way I was able to handle the nerves.”

— Canadian freestyle skier Maia Schwinghammer, who finished fifth in the women’s moguls event.

“We know how hard we all work, and we’re in a competitive sport. I want to beat the other girls, but only when they’ve landed their runs. I don’t ever want to see anyone crash like that.”

— Canadian snowboarder Elizabeth Hosking, after watching China’s Jiayu Liu crash into the half pipe and be stretchered off the course:

“Obviously, I haven’t been back in a long time. But you think about tragedies that happen … usually they happen somewhere else, so you never really feel the effect of it touching close to home. But this one’s close to home, and my heart goes out to all the families.”

— Canadian men’s hockey coach Jon Cooper, who grew up near Tumbler Ridge, B.C., reacted to the fatal shooting there.

“My heart is with all the victims and their families. You are all in our thoughts over here in Italy. This one hits close to home as a small-town B.C. girl. Hug your people tight today.”

— Canadian alpine skier Cassidy Gray, on Instagram, following the fatal shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., in which at least nine people died, including the shooter.

“The pace of the game was really fast. I felt like it was even faster than in the NHL.”

— Slovakia defenceman Martin Fehervary after his team’s 4-1 win over Finland to open the Olympic men’s hockey tournament.

“I haven’t seen speedskating live before. Just so much fun. To see the intensity between the laps, how fast the athletes are going, one little mistake, how it can derail a competition not only for yourself, but for other (athletes) as well.”

— Hockey forward Brad Marchand on being in the stands as Canada’s mixed relay short-track team skated to a silver medal.

“It sounds stupid, but I’m not really interested in what’s on the paper. For me, I’m really trying to enjoy the Olympics here, and maybe in a few years it will be important for me. For now, it isn’t really.”

— Switzerland’s Franjo von Allmen on becoming just the third men’s alpine skier to win three gold medals at one Games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2026.