Edmonton church deacon accused of sexually assaulting a minor

Send this page to someone via email

Editor’s note: Edmonton police initially said the accused was a deacon at Vanguard Community Church but later issued a correction removing that name from its news release.

A leader of a north-central Edmonton church has been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting an underage person.

The Edmonton Police Service said the incident happened in November 2025 when the accused was a deacon at a church which EPS said was leasing space from another property near 121 Avenue and 103 Street for weekly services.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A deacon is typically on the church’s local leadership team and assists the pastor with various practical duties.

Frezghi Zerezghi, 48, was arrested on Dec. 12, and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Sexual interference charges are laid when police believe a suspect has touched a person who is under the age of consent — in Canada, that’s under 16 years old — for a sexual purpose.

Story continues below advertisement

Zerezghi was released on conditions. Police have reason to believe there may be other victims and are encouraging them to come forward.

Anyone who believes they or their child may have been victimized by the accused is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

NOTE: Vanguard College, that operates in the area, told Global News despite the similar name, there is no connection between the post-secondary institution and the church named in the EPS news release.