‘Canada stands with you,’ Carney says as MPs honour Tumbler Ridge victims

Send this page to someone via email

Read the full transcript of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Tumbler Ridge speech

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke at the House of Commons Wednesday afternoon following the mass school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., that left nine dead, as well as the shooter, and 27 injured.

Members of the House of Commons observed a moment of silence for the victims and agreed to adjourn until Thursday at 10 a.m., skipping question period. Several rows of ambassadors from other countries sat in the galleries of the House of Commons in a rare show of support as party leaders rose to speak.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Tumbler Ridge represents the very best of Canada. Resilient, compassionate and strong,” Carney said. “‘All of Canada stands with you.”

“Mr. Speaker, in the days ahead, there’ll be important questions to ask, difficult conversations to have. We owe that to the victims and their families. But now, it’s time for grieving. And remembrance. Now is for the people of Tumbler Ridge and the Peace River region for a community that is enduring the unimaginable.

Story continues below advertisement

“To those families who have lost loved ones, this House mourns with you. To those who are recovering from injuries, this House prays for you. To the students, the teachers, the parents, every resident of Tumbler Ridge, all of Canada stands with you.”

A book of condolences is available for MPs to sign until Feb. 17, at which time Conservative MP Bob Zimmer, who represents the community, will bring it there.

More to come.