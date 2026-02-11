Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Canada stands with you,’ Carney says as MPs honour Tumbler Ridge victims

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted February 11, 2026 2:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Canada stands by you,’ Carney tells Tumbler Ridge community after deadly school shooting'
‘Canada stands by you,’ Carney tells Tumbler Ridge community after deadly school shooting
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney commented on the school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., that killed at least nine people and injured another 27. 'Canada stands by you,' he told residents of the community, adding that Canadian flags will be flown at half-mast for seven days.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke at the House of Commons Wednesday afternoon following the mass school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., that left nine dead, as well as the shooter, and 27 injured.

Members of the House of Commons observed a moment of silence for the victims and agreed to adjourn until Thursday at 10 a.m., skipping question period. Several rows of ambassadors from other countries sat in the galleries of the House of Commons in a rare show of support as party leaders rose to speak.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Tumbler Ridge represents the very best of Canada. Resilient, compassionate and strong,” Carney said. “‘All of Canada stands with you.”

“Mr. Speaker, in the days ahead, there’ll be important questions to ask, difficult conversations to have. We owe that to the victims and their families. But now, it’s time for grieving. And remembrance. Now is for the people of Tumbler Ridge and the Peace River region for a community that is enduring the unimaginable.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“To those families who have lost loved ones, this House mourns with you. To those who are recovering from injuries, this House prays for you. To the students, the teachers, the parents, every resident of Tumbler Ridge, all of Canada stands with you.”

A book of condolences is available for MPs to sign until Feb. 17, at which time Conservative MP Bob Zimmer, who represents the community, will bring it there.

More to come.

 

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices