Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Fred Flintstone
    February 11, 2026 at 6:27 pm

    Extradition

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Church youth director accused of involvement in sexual assaults flees to Brazil

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted February 11, 2026 11:07 am
1 min read
Christopher Brito De Araujo is wanted for multiple offences at a church in Brampton.
Christopher Brito De Araujo is wanted for multiple offences at a church in Brampton. Peel Police
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police say a 24-year-old Mississauga man who worked as a church youth director is wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving multiple alleged victims.

In a release issued by Peel police, investigators with the Special Victims Unit (SVU) said they were made aware on Feb. 3 of several alleged sexual assaults that occurred at a place of worship in Brampton.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police allege the accused, identified as Christopher Brito De Araujo, was a youth director at the church and led several programs for young people.

As a result of the investigation, Brito De Araujo is wanted on multiple charges, including five counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual exploitation, one count of sexual interference, voyeurism and distributing intimate images without consent.

Trending Now

Police stated that on Feb. 2, Brito De Araujo fled the country to Brazil.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact authorities.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices