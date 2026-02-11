Church youth director accused of involvement in sexual assaults flees to Brazil

See more sharing options

Police say a 24-year-old Mississauga man who worked as a church youth director is wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving multiple alleged victims.

In a release issued by Peel police, investigators with the Special Victims Unit (SVU) said they were made aware on Feb. 3 of several alleged sexual assaults that occurred at a place of worship in Brampton.

Police allege the accused, identified as Christopher Brito De Araujo, was a youth director at the church and led several programs for young people.

As a result of the investigation, Brito De Araujo is wanted on multiple charges, including five counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual exploitation, one count of sexual interference, voyeurism and distributing intimate images without consent.

Police stated that on Feb. 2, Brito De Araujo fled the country to Brazil.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact authorities.