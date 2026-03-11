Métis cabaret ‘Rubaboo’ at Persephone Theatre celebrates Indigenous culture

Send this page to someone via email

Persephone Theatre is welcoming an exciting cabaret to their stage titled Rubaboo, shining a spotlight on Métis culture.

“It’s a storytelling journey. It’s musical feast, and that’s what ‘rubaboo’ actually means. ‘Rubaboo’ is the Michif word for soup or stew. And so, this is a whole journey of a feast,” said Andrea Menard,co-writer and performer the show.

Menard, who wrote the cabaret along with Robert Walsh, says the performance showcases Métis culture, aiming to have people leave the theatre with a greater connection to Métis people.

“It is an honouring of everything I am, and as a Métis woman and as someone who wants to have other people understand Métis people instead of this big divide between nations, between people. I want people to come together,” said Menard.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She says Rubaboo grew out of COVID-19, a time when she was separated from elders and people who spoke the Michif language.

Story continues below advertisement

“At a time too when racial injustice was being very visible on the news, people were actually asking questions and seeing the Indigenous people’s story of Canada, globally,” she said. “So it was a good time to help people understand the Métis experience.”

Menard says having productions display Indigenous culture in theatre is important as it allows celebration of differences and helps people feel they are understood.

“When mainstream platforms showcase different cultures and Métis stories and Indigenous stories, the world learns more. There’s more compassion. There’s more love to be shared.”

The cast and crew have been working hard, and Menard says she is excited to be performing in Saskatchewan, part of the Métis homeland.

The show runs from March 11-22.

Watch above for more on how ‘Rubaboo’ is connecting cultures.