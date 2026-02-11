New Brunswick university closed after ‘concerning message’ found on campus

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B., is closed Wednesday after a “concerning message” was found on campus the previous day.

In a statement, the university said the message referenced Feb. 11, 2026 and the school made the decision to close the campus “out of an abundance of caution.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The university said it notified RCMP as soon as the message was found and has increased patrols and security presence on campus.

All classes and on-campus activities are cancelled, and scheduled midterms are postponed until the next regularly scheduled class.

Anyone who sees something suspicious is asked to call 911 and campus security at 506-364-2228.

“Campus Security will continue to be present, and the situation will remain under review. We will share further updates of when campus will re-open,” the university added.