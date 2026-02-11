Menu

Canada

New Brunswick university closed after ‘concerning message’ found on campus

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 11, 2026 10:31 am
1 min read
FILE - Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B., is closed Feb. 11, 2026 after a 'concerning message' was found on campus the previous day. View image in full screen
FILE - Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B., is closed Feb. 11, 2026 after a 'concerning message' was found on campus the previous day. File/Global News
Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B., is closed Wednesday after a “concerning message” was found on campus the previous day.

In a statement, the university said the message referenced Feb. 11, 2026 and the school made the decision to close the campus “out of an abundance of caution.”

The university said it notified RCMP as soon as the message was found and has increased patrols and security presence on campus.

All classes and on-campus activities are cancelled, and scheduled midterms are postponed until the next regularly scheduled class.

Anyone who sees something suspicious is asked to call 911 and campus security at 506-364-2228.

“Campus Security will continue to be present, and the situation will remain under review. We will share further updates of when campus will re-open,” the university added.

