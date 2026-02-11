Guelph Storm double up London Knights 4-2 on Sam Dickinson Bobblehead night

Send this page to someone via email

Ethan Miedema scored once and added an assist as the London Knights downed the Guelph Storm 4-2 on Feb. 11 at Canada Life Place.

The loss marked the first time since the end of 2025 and the start of 2026 that London had dropped back-to-back games in regulation.

The Kitchener Rangers had defeated the Knights 5-2 one night earlier.

London Knights General Manager Mark Hunter and Associate General Manager Rob Simpson presented Sam Dickinson, Kasper Halttunen, Easton Cowan and Denver Barkey with their 2025 Memorial Cup championship rings on what was also Sam Dickinson Bobblehead Night.

The Storm took advantage of a fortuitous bounce near the end of a power play as a Quinn Beauchesne point shot hit a skate and went right to Leo Serlin, who made it 1-0 for the Storm just 2:51 into the game.

The Knights tied the game at 6:33 of the first period as both Jesse Nurmi and Ryan Brown added to their point streaks.

Nurmi got the puck to Brown and Brown cut in front and scored his 19th goal of the year,

Brown has the longest current active point streak in the OHL at 11 games.

Nurmi is second at the moment with a nine game streak.

Guelph’s Ethan Miedema scored the only goal of the second period as he stepped inside the London blue line, made a move on the right side and snapped a shot off the post and in at the 13:45 mark. The Storm led 2-1 going to the third period.

Jaakko Wycisk scored a goal that took an official’s review to register on the scoreboard.

Wycisk fired a shot that went in and out of the London net fast enough that play continued.

At the next whistle, the referees took a look back and ruled a good goal and Guelph led 3-1 with 12:36 remaining in the third period.

Two minutes and one second later the Knights closed the gap as Braidy Wassilyn defelected a Henry Brzustewicz shot past Zach Jovanovski to get London to within a goal, but the Storm held from there.

Hunter McKenzie wrapped the puck into an empty net for Guelph with 4.8 seconds left to finish the scoring.

The Storm outshot the Knights 29-22.

London was 1-for-1 on the power play.

Guelph was 1-for-3 on the man advantage.

Up next

The Knights go head-to-head with the team they are trying to catch for home ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Feb. 13, as the Soo Greyhounds come to Canada Life Place.

London won the first two meetings between the two clubs and Sault Ste. Marie won the most recent game on their home ice on Jan. 21.

London used two defencemen in that game who were playing just their second games in the Ontario Hockey League.

Coverage will start at 6:30 on 980 CFPL, a www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.