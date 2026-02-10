Deaths of Prince Rupert family ruled homicide-suicide, inquest finds

Send this page to someone via email

The jury in a British Columbia coroner’s inquest into the deaths of a family of four in Prince Rupert has found that they died of homicide and suicide.

The jury, which found 38-year-old Christopher Duong died of self-inflicted wounds to the neck, has recommended that police be informed when someone they have brought to hospital under the Mental Health Act is released.

Janet Nguyen, who was 35 years old, and the couple’s sons, aged two and four, were all found to have died by homicide on June 13, 2023, three days after Duong was detained by police under the Mental Health Act but then released a few hours later.

The jury issued nine recommendations, including changes to forms that allow police to be contacted when a person is released from involuntary admission, as well as suggesting an increase to psychiatric health resources.

The jury also suggests improving follow-up care for patients admitted under the Mental Health Act, and a review of police training regarding communication with the Ministry of Children and Family Development.

A social worker told the hearing last week that he didn’t narrow a five-day window to contact the family to 24 hours after Duong’s apprehension, because of his belief that Duong was still in hospital.