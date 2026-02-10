Menu

Crime

Drone delivering drugs to Manitoba prison leads to charges against Calgary man

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted February 10, 2026 6:20 pm
Drugs headed to Stony Mountain Institution seized
A package suspected to be drugs dropped off at a Manitoba prison by a drone resulted in the arrest of a Calgary man and Winnipeg woman, RCMP say.

Stonewall RCMP say they were notified at 1:05 a.m. on Sunday that a drone had dropped off a package at Stony Mountain Institution, one that prison guards believed to be drugs worth an estimated $750,000 in contraband. The drugs included methamphetamines and THC concentrate.

Officers nearby observed a vehicle turning west on Road 72N from Highway 7 in the rural municipality of Rockwood.

Police immediately pulled the vehicle over. When they approached the vehicle, they observed a black hard case labelled with the name of a drone manufacturer.

The two people inside were arrested and a drone was found at the feet of the male passenger. According to police, the drone had a large package attached to it that could be released when triggered.

RCMP said the package had balloons filled with drugs inside with an estimated institutional value of $600,000.

In total, approximately 355 grams of methamphetamine, 63 grams of cocaine, 60 grams of tobacco and 59 grams of cannabis concentrate (“shatter”) were seized by officers.

A total of $1.3 million in drugs and contraband was seized at the prison and in the traffic stop.

The 34-year-old female driver from Winnipeg was released without any charges, but the 28-year-old male passenger from Calgary was remanded into custody.

The man has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

RCMP say they continue to investigate.

