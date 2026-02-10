Drone delivering drugs to Manitoba prison leads to charges against Calgary man

Send this page to someone via email

A package suspected to be drugs dropped off at a Manitoba prison by a drone resulted in the arrest of a Calgary man and Winnipeg woman, RCMP say.

Stonewall RCMP say they were notified at 1:05 a.m. on Sunday that a drone had dropped off a package at Stony Mountain Institution, one that prison guards believed to be drugs worth an estimated $750,000 in contraband. The drugs included methamphetamines and THC concentrate.

Officers nearby observed a vehicle turning west on Road 72N from Highway 7 in the rural municipality of Rockwood.

Police immediately pulled the vehicle over. When they approached the vehicle, they observed a black hard case labelled with the name of a drone manufacturer.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The two people inside were arrested and a drone was found at the feet of the male passenger. According to police, the drone had a large package attached to it that could be released when triggered.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said the package had balloons filled with drugs inside with an estimated institutional value of $600,000.

In total, approximately 355 grams of methamphetamine, 63 grams of cocaine, 60 grams of tobacco and 59 grams of cannabis concentrate (“shatter”) were seized by officers.

A total of $1.3 million in drugs and contraband was seized at the prison and in the traffic stop.

The 34-year-old female driver from Winnipeg was released without any charges, but the 28-year-old male passenger from Calgary was remanded into custody.

The man has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

RCMP say they continue to investigate.