Sam O’Reilly leads the Rangers past the London Knights to 5-2 win in Kitchener

Sam O’Reilly scored his 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist as the Kitchener Rangers defeated the London Knights 5-2 at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Feb. 10

The Knights former captain matched his three-point output from six days earlier when he and Jared Woolley made their returns to Canada Life Place.

O’Reilly was named the game’s first star.

Gabe Chiarot of the Rangers scored the only goal of the first period on a play that started behind the net, as Dylan Edwards got his stick on a puck and put it out front to Chiarot and the Vancouver Canucks prospect managed to find a hole in Seb Gatto at 19:19.

Gatto stopped 18 of the 19 shots he faced in the opening 20 minutes.

Jesse Nurmi of the Knights tied the game just 47 seconds into the second period as he batted a deflected puck out of the air and in on a pass from Evan van Gorp. The play was reviewed for several minutes but it was called a good goal, giving Nurmi his ninth goal in seven games for London.

Nurmi helped to set up Will Nicholl on a Knights power play at 6:35 of the second period to give London a 2-1 lead before Kitchener came charging back.

Dylan Edwards scored his 30th goal of the season from in front of the Knight net at 9:56. Then, just over one minute later, Christian Humphreys of the Rangers slapped in his 20th goal of the year to put Kitchener ahead 3-2.

Before the middle period ended, former London captain O’Reilly hit the 20-goal mark as he raced down the ice short-handed and snapped in a goal reminiscent of the one that ended a game between the Knights and the Rangers six days earlier and Kitchener led by a pair through 40 minutes.

O’Reilly scored the only goal of the third period into an empty net to finish the scoring.

The Rangers outshot London 39-23.

The Knights were 1-for-2 on the power play.

Kitchener was 1-for-4.

Canadian Hockey League names Top 50 of last 50 years

Four London Knights have been named to the CHL’s Top 50 players of the last 50 years.

London led all other Canadian Hockey League teams, as Brendan Shanahan, Corey Perry, Patrick Kane and John Tavares were each included by the selection panel.

Two other area players in Drew Doughty of London and Joe Thornton of St. Thomas also made the Top 50.

Doughty played for the OHL’s Guelph Storm. Thornton was a member of the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

Up next

The Knights will host the Storm on Feb. 11 on Sam Dickinson Bobblehead night.

Of the 16 games remaining on London’s schedule, four of the games will be against the Storm.

The Knights are 2-0 against Guelph so far but have not seen them since Nov. 5, 2025.

Coverage starts at 6 p.m. on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.