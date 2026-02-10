Montreal man arrested in connection with Ryan Wedding case

Send this page to someone via email

The FBI says a Montreal man wanted in connection with alleged Canadian drug lord Ryan Wedding has been arrested.

In a statement published Tuesday, the FBI said Tommy Demorizi was arrested on Monday at Newark International Airport.

Demorizi has been the focus of a U.S. federal arrest warrant issued on Oct. 28, 2025.

According to the FBI, Demorizi was wanted for allegedly assisting the international drug trafficking organization locate a witness who was later murdered.

He faces numerous charges, including conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, conspiracy to commit murder in connection with a continuing criminal enterprise and drug crime, and murder in connection with a continuing criminal enterprise and drug crime.

In addition, Demorizi has also been charged with conspiracy to export cocaine, conspiracy to tamper with a witness, victim, or an informant, and tampering with a witness, victim or informant.

The 35-year-old man is the latest to be arrested in connection with Wedding, a former Olympian, who himself was arrested last month.

In November, eight Canadians were arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into Wedding.

Wedding pleaded not guilty in January to charges of becoming a cocaine-smuggling kingpin responsible for multiple drug-related murders.

He has been accused of leading a transnational drug trafficking network and working with Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel to transport hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia through Mexico to the U.S. and Canada.

Wedding was on the FBI’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list and the U.S. government had offered a US$15 million reward for information leading to his arrest or conviction.