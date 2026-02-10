Blue Bombers sign Broxton to two-year contract

Send this page to someone via email

It took some time but Jarell Broxton is finally a Winnipeg Blue Bomber.

The six-foot-five, 325-pound American offensive lineman signed a two-year deal with Winnipeg on Tuesday, the first day of CFL free agency.

Broxton, 32, spent the last five seasons with the B.C. Lions and last season anchored an offensive line that allowed the fewest sacks across the league and averaged a CFL-record 8.04 yards per play.

While Broxton was B.C.’s most outstanding offensive lineman the past three seasons, he originally signed with Winnipeg in February 2020. The CFL didn’t play that year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and Broxton went on to join the Lions.

Winnipeg also signed Canadian receiver Tommy Nield to a two-year deal Tuesday. The six-foot-three, 203-pound Guelph, Ont., native had 42 catches for 535 yards and five TDs in 13 regular-season games with the Grey Cup-champion Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2025.

Elsewhere, the Calgary Stampeders signed Canadian receiver Dejon Brissett to a two-year deal. The Mississauga, Ont., native spent the past five seasons with the Toronto Argonauts, winning two Grey Cups.

Brissett was named the top Canadian in Toronto’s ’24 championship win over Winnipeg.

The Ottawa Redblacks signed veteran defensive back Demerio Houston to a one-year deal. The 29-year-old American appeared in five games last year with Winnipeg, and has 14 career picks in 50 contests with Winnipeg and Calgary.

But the opening day of free agency was anti-climatic as many of Tuesday’s moves had been previously reported Feb. 1 when the CFL’s negotiation window opened.

Other transactions included:

— Calgary signed American defensive back Devodric Bynum. He played 19 games over two seasons with the Edmonton Elks, registering 40 tackles, five interceptions and one forced fumble.

— Before the noon ET start of free agency, Winnipeg agreed to terms with linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox on a one-year deal. The six-foot-two, 240-pound American began his CFL career with the Bombers (2017-18) but was released this off-season following years with Ottawa (2023-25). Santos-Knox, 31, has registered 528 tackles, 16 sacks, five interceptions and four forced fumbles in 111 career regular-season games.

— The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed Global punter Fraser Masin to a two-year contact. Calgary selected the 24-year-old Australian first overall in the ’25 CFL global draft and he averaged 46 yards over 27 punts in five regular-season games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2026.