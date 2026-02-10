More than 100 B.C. First Nations urge Eby to uphold DRIPA or risk backslide

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


4 comments

  1. Doug Brekfaust
    February 10, 2026 at 7:10 pm

    FNs said this narrative wrongly blames First Nations for uncertainty, while ignoring the fact that B.C. was largely settled without treaties.
    Get this straight BC was conquered without treaties and than settled. You just lost.

  2. Doug Brekfaust
    February 10, 2026 at 6:59 pm

    Question. From a first nations view point what does full acceptance of and closure to reconciliation look like. It’s a two tier two sets of rules and rights in society. Reminds me of the old the old feudal system. A Tribal Lord holding all private/public lands and assets hostage and extorting a ransom thru a feudal dues, corvée, tallage or other banalités. BC taxpayer is now a serf. This is what the FNs are really hiding why they wont layout the scope of what their desired end state is. Just trying to slow walk our politicians into giving us a death by a thousand cuts.

  3. Anonymous
    February 10, 2026 at 6:48 pm

    no thanks, backslide Eby, DRIPA is bloody useless

  4. Sonny
    February 10, 2026 at 4:09 pm

    Hahaha 5 million losers in B.C. and most of you now legally do not own your property, the chugs do. And Eby will ensure it stays that way even in his “amended” version. If you were smart you’d sell right now, losers. lol

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

More than 100 B.C. First Nations urge Eby to uphold DRIPA or risk backslide

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 10, 2026 3:24 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. premier defends decision on DRIPA'
B.C. premier defends decision on DRIPA
B.C. Premier David Eby continues to defend his decision to amend but not repeal his government's Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People's Act. As Aaron McArthur reports, the issue was front and centre at an event to announce a major mining expansion in the interior – Jan 21, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

More than 100 First Nations and First Nations organizations have signed a joint statement to B.C. Premier David Eby to uphold the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

The Act, DRIPA, was unanimously passed by all parties in the legislature in 2019, with the provincial government stating that “B.C. is the first province to put in place the declaration on the rights of Indigenous peoples, to bring the UN declaration into law.”

The government is looking at amending DRIPA after a landmark court ruling in December that determined it was legally enforceable and not just symbolic.

On Dec. 8, the BC Conservatives asked Eby to reconvene the legislature immediately to repeal the act, and Eby said he wants to amend DRIPA, not scrap it, and is in no rush to call back the House before Feb. 18.

Story continues below advertisement

On Jan. 29, First Nations say that the province issued a letter of notification regarding potential amendments to the Declaration Act and Interpretation Act anticipated for the spring legislative session and invited First Nations to participate in an expedited consultation and co-operation process, subject to signing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They said that the First Nations leaders who signed the NDA received materials from the provincial government.

“The province’s actions risk pulling all who call B.C. home back to a time of blame, conflict, increased litigation, and threats of violence against Indigenous peoples,” First Nations said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'B.C. looks to amend DRIPA following mineral rights court ruling'
B.C. looks to amend DRIPA following mineral rights court ruling
Trending Now

In the joint statement, First Nations say that despite recent court decisions that reaffirm the “crucial need to consult and negotiate, a negative narrative has begun to take hold.”

Story continues below advertisement

They said this narrative wrongly blames First Nations for uncertainty, while ignoring the fact that B.C. was largely settled without treaties.

“If allowed to shape public discourse or government decision-making, this narrative risks pulling our province backward — toward a time marked by blame, conflict, increased litigation, and even real threats of violence against Indigenous peoples. That is not a future any of us should accept,” the statement reads.

“Recent calls to amend the Declaration Act or appeal court rulings are rooted in this fear-based response. They suggest that the framework we have built together is the problem, when in fact it has been part of the solution. These actions would not create certainty — they would slow progress, increase litigation, and grind projects to a halt as First Nations are once again forced to defend our rights and interests through the courts.”

First Nations say that B.C. can walk two paths — one of negotiation, collaboration and shared prosperity, or one that leads backward to a place of uncertainty and conflict.

Eby has yet to respond to the statement.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices