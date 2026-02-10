Menu

1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    February 10, 2026 at 3:51 pm

    FAFO

Health

Overdose alert issued for Regina area after 46 reported in 8 days

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted February 10, 2026 10:14 am
1 min read
A nasal spray containing naxolone, taken from an naxolone emergency kit, is shown at a pharmacy in Toronto on Tuesday April 11 , 2017. Naxolone is a medication that reverses the effects of an overdose from opioids such as heroin, methadone, fentanyl and morphine. View image in full screen
A nasal spray containing naxolone, taken from an naxolone emergency kit, is shown at a pharmacy in Toronto on Tuesday April 11 , 2017. Naxolone is a medication that reverses the effects of an overdose from opioids such as heroin, methadone, fentanyl and morphine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Share

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health has issued an overdose alert for the Regina area, with dozens of overdoses reported by police in the last eight days.

According to the alert, the Regina Police Service has reported 46 overdoses since Feb. 2, with many requiring multiple doses of naloxone.

Police say four suspected overdose deaths have occurred in this time period, with three on Sunday.

“These fatalities indicate a higher risk of overdose and death from drugs in the Regina area, which may contain opioids or other unknown substances,” the ministry wrote in its alert.

The Ministry of Health said there is no information currently available on what substance or substances are causing the overdoses or deaths.

It adds that while naloxone can counter the effects of opioids, it does not have the same impact on other substances like benzodiazepines, and that multiple doses of naloxone may be required.

If someone is overdosing, people are advised to contact 911 immediately. A take-home naloxone kit can also be picked up. Call HealthLine 811 to find locations.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

