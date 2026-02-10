Overdose alert issued for Regina area after 46 reported in 8 days

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health has issued an overdose alert for the Regina area, with dozens of overdoses reported by police in the last eight days.

According to the alert, the Regina Police Service has reported 46 overdoses since Feb. 2, with many requiring multiple doses of naloxone.

Police say four suspected overdose deaths have occurred in this time period, with three on Sunday.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“These fatalities indicate a higher risk of overdose and death from drugs in the Regina area, which may contain opioids or other unknown substances,” the ministry wrote in its alert.

The Ministry of Health said there is no information currently available on what substance or substances are causing the overdoses or deaths.

It adds that while naloxone can counter the effects of opioids, it does not have the same impact on other substances like benzodiazepines, and that multiple doses of naloxone may be required.

Story continues below advertisement

If someone is overdosing, people are advised to contact 911 immediately. A take-home naloxone kit can also be picked up. Call HealthLine 811 to find locations.