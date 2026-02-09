Corrosion caused by road salt is taking a toll on Calgary’s fire trucks

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Calgary says it has spent more than $2 million this year trying to save a number of Calgary’s fire trucks.

The money was spent to repair the steel frames on nine of its trucks— that’s about a fifth of the fleet.

View image in full screen A member of the Calgary Fire Department checks the undercarriage of a fire truck for signs of corrosion. Global News

The department said road salt is thought to be the source of the corrosion, eating away at the older trucks in the fleet which are only around 10 years old.

But the department says it is a quicker alternative than ordering replacement trucks, which, due to backlog, could take up to four years to deliver.

The cost of a replacement truck can also be steep, at up to $1.5 million.

View image in full screen The corrosion on Calgary’s fire trucks is believed to be caused by the The city of Calgary uses up to 50 thousand tonnes of road salts used on city streets each year. Global News

The city of Calgary uses about 40 to 50 thousand tonnes of road salt on city roads every year.

A chemical engineer who spoke with Global News, Arthur Potts, suggests more frequent washing of the vehicle’s undercarriage, or applying a wax sealing solution to the trucks, could help slow down the corrosion process caused by the chemicals.